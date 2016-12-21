Christie book deal bill dies, newspaper 'revenge bill' vote postponed
TRENTON -- New Jersey lawmakers were scheduled to vote Monday on a pair of controversial bills linked to Gov. Chris Christie -- but a vote never happened, and at least one of the measures has died. Both the state Senate and state Assembly postponed a vote on a bill that would have ended a requirement that New Jersey businesses and local governments place legal ads in newspapers -- legislation Christie said would save taxpayers millions of dollars but critics say would decimate New Jersey's print news industry.
