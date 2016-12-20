Chhayanaut's Classical Music Festival ends
A two-day classical music festival, organised by Chhayanaut, concluded yesterday morning at the main auditorium of Chhayanaut Shangskriti Bhaban. Through rendition of National Anthem, the festival was set off on December 29 evening.
