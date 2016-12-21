Author of Kennedy memoir to visit Dixon

The Dixon Public Library is hosting Elizabeth Koehler-Pentacoff, author of the New York Times best-seller “The Missing Kennedy: Rosemary Kennedy and the Secret Bonds of Four Women,” the only first-person account of Kennedy's life after her lobotomy. Koehler-Pentacoff will read from her book, discuss her memories of Kennedy, and share many photographs from her personal collection at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Dixon High School Theater, 555 College Way.

