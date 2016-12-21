2230: New Music for Hanukkah

On this edition of New Sounds, there's new music for Hanukkah, featuring the Klezmatics, the Abayudaya project of Jewish music from Uganda, music by accordionist Ted Reichman, and more. Hear selections from a unique collection of African-Jewish music, rooted in local Ugandan music and infused with rich choral singing, Afro-pop, and traditional drumming with song texts in Hebrew, English, and several Ugandan languages.

