Watch Wolf Alice perform at the Tories Out march6:25 pm - Jul 1, 2017

Watch Wolf Alice perform at the Tories Out march

Wolf Alice performed at a Tories Out March in London today to protest the UK's new Conservative-DUP government. The group played a short set, which included the tracks 'Bros', 'Fluffy', and 'You're a Germ'.

