Tigers finish season on high note with crushing victory
PORTLAND'S youth girls side has cruised to victory against South Warrnambool in the third versus fourth Deakin University Female Football League final, played on Sunday at Hamilton's Melville Oval. The Tigers put together several strong passages of play throughout the match, scoring four goals in the second half to run out 7.5 to 1.3 winners.
