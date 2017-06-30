Street piano to strike a chord in Ble...

Street piano to strike a chord in Blenheim

Making the street piano a reality are, from left, Sara Rogerson, from the Creative Kids Trust, artist Caroline della Porta and Liz McKay, also from Creative Kids Trust. A piano has been gifted to the people of Blenheim in a bid to help bring the streets alive with the sound of music.

