Sphere Medical announces compatibility of Proxima bedside blood gas...
Sphere Medical, an innovative company in critical care monitoring and diagnostics equipment, announces that its Proxima bedside blood gas monitoring system is compatible with Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring Systems through the Philips IntelliBridge Interface Module. As a patient dedicated system, Proxima is always connected to the patient via their arterial line and ready to go instantly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notaries to face new education requirements
|Jun 27
|new Hazleton
|1
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC