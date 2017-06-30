Shubbak: A window on contemporary Ara...

Shubbak: A window on contemporary Arab culture starts

Shubbak , London's festival of contemporary Arab culture, has become a key event in the arts calendar of the UK and the Arab World, and 2017 will be the 4th edition of this biennial festival. It returns with a wide, diverse, exciting and thought-provoking programme, celebrating extraordinary artistic skills looking imaginatively to the future, whilst reflecting on the fragility, resilience and challenges of artists in times of crisis.

Chicago, IL

