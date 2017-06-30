Russia bombs Islamic State targets in Syria with newest missiles -agencies
Russian strategic bombers have destroyed three ammunition depots and a command post of Islamic State in the Syrian province Of Hama, using advanced airborne cruise missiles, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry. The strategic cruise missiles used in the strike from a distance of around 1,000 km were the newest Kh-101 type, the ministry said.
