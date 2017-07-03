Rezz Announces 'Mass Manipulation' Album; Out on Mau5Trap This August
Rezz, the prolific Canadian producer and DJ, today announces her upcoming debut album 'Mass Manipulation,' which is set for release August 4th via deadmau5's mau5trap imprint. In the run up to the full album, Rezz will drop one track from the LP alongside exclusive merchandise on each and every Friday in July, beginning with lead single 'Relax' and its accompanying music video this Friday July 7th.
