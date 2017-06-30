PHOTOS: Today in history - June 30
Children wear white masks with a red X over the mouth to symbolize their view that Spain's Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero is silencing traditional Spanish families, during a demonstration in the center of Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2005, against Spain's parliament legalizing of gay marriage. The parliament legalized gay marriage defying conservatives and clergy to make this predominantly Roman Catholic country the third in the world to officially recognize same-sex unions.
