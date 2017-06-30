Musique concrete pioneer Pierre Henry...

Musique concrete pioneer Pierre Henry dies age 89

Pierre Henry, a French composer who was one of musique concrA te's pioneering figures, is dead at the age of 89. Henry, who died in Paris yesterday, began his career in experimental music more than six decades ago. After studying piano and percussion at the Paris Conservatoire, he was employed at the Office De Radiodiffusion TA©lA©vision FranA aise, the electronic studio founded by Pierre Schaeffer , from 1949 to 1958.

Chicago, IL

