Musique concrete pioneer Pierre Henry dies age 89
Pierre Henry, a French composer who was one of musique concrA te's pioneering figures, is dead at the age of 89. Henry, who died in Paris yesterday, began his career in experimental music more than six decades ago. After studying piano and percussion at the Paris Conservatoire, he was employed at the Office De Radiodiffusion TA©lA©vision FranA aise, the electronic studio founded by Pierre Schaeffer , from 1949 to 1958.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Resident Advisor.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notaries to face new education requirements
|Jun 27
|new Hazleton
|1
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC