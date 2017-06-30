Music News Daft Punka s drum machine ...

Music News Daft Punka s drum machine is up for sale

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NME

The Roland TR-909 was used by Thomas Bangalter of the French electro-pop duo, and still contains the presets used on 'Revolution 909', from the band's 'Homework' album. The seller, Vintage & Analogue Occasion , posted on Facebook this week describing the machine as a "collectors item", and stating that they would "sell it to the highest bidder".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notaries to face new education requirements Jun 27 new Hazleton 1
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,313 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC