Local date for dark electro goth band Nature of Wires
Following last year's release of Cyber Rendezvous, "dark electro goth band" Nature of Wires are working on their next, Modus Masimux with original singer Andrew Stirling on lead vocals and Countess M - lead vocalist on Cyber Rendevous - guesting. With a drummer, Tim Powell-Tuck from Leominster , recruited for live gigs, the band will be playing at The Bell in Leominster on Saturday, July 8, along with Edinburgh Festival comedian Martin Huburn and friends.
