Latitude Festival 2017: 10 acts to br...

Latitude Festival 2017: 10 acts to brush up on ahead of the music extravaganza

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

Acts you need to brush up on before Latitude 2017 : Fatboy Slim , Goldfrapp and Ward Thomas Latitude is taking place from July 13-16 and boasts a huge line-up with headliners including Mumford and Sons and The 1975. However there are a wide range of other acts performing you might want to brush up on... The Norwegian pop sensation with an ethereal voice has had a flying start with her hit single Don't Kill My Vibe, which landed her a slot at Glastonbury Festival this year as well as an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notaries to face new education requirements Jun 27 new Hazleton 1
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC