Kraftwerk Invests In New PMC Monitors To Create A 9.1 Dolby Atmos System

1 hr ago

Electro pioneers Kraftwerk recently upgraded their PMC monitoring system to a 9.1 Dolby Atmos set-up so that they could compile 3-D Kraftwerk Concert, an audio/video documentary collection that was released at the end of May 2017. Over the last five years the German band has toured a selection of its classic albums in full, putting on lavish 3D multimedia art performances in leading museums and art galleries around the world.

Chicago, IL

