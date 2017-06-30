Kraftwerk Invests In New PMC Monitors To Create A 9.1 Dolby Atmos System
Electro pioneers Kraftwerk recently upgraded their PMC monitoring system to a 9.1 Dolby Atmos set-up so that they could compile 3-D Kraftwerk Concert, an audio/video documentary collection that was released at the end of May 2017. Over the last five years the German band has toured a selection of its classic albums in full, putting on lavish 3D multimedia art performances in leading museums and art galleries around the world.
