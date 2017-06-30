Judy Herman and PADA artists on view at The Loft in San Pedro
Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. "Starlight Train," by Judy Herman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notaries to face new education requirements
|Jun 27
|new Hazleton
|1
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC