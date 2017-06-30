If Pain, Yes Gain-Part XXXIV: Arizona Publishes Supplemental Proposed Sick Leave Rules

Seyfarth Synopsis : On June 27, 2017, Arizona released a Notice of Supplemental Proposed Rulemaking interpreting and enforcing its new paid sick leave law, which goes into effect July 1, 2017. On June 27, 2017, Arizona published a Notice of Supplemental Proposed Rulemaking which amends several sections of the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act and will be useful for employers as they wade into paid sick leave waters over the holiday weekend.

