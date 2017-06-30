Gerald Carpenter: De Waart Conducts Mozart, Bates, Rachmaninov
The next concert by the Music Academy's Festival Orchestra will be conducted by the elegant Dutch maestro Edo de Waart , music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra . De Waart's program will consist of Wolfgang Mozart 's Overture to his opera "Don Giovanni, K. 527 ," the Santa Barbara Premiere of Mason Bates' "Garages of the Valley, for Orchestra ," and Sergei Rachmaninov's "Symphony No.
