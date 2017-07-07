France's Pierre Henry was a pioneer of early electronic music.-AFP

French electronic composer Pierre Henry -- whose music inspired the theme tune of the American animated television series "Futurama" -- has died at the age of 89, his assistant said Thursday. Known as the "grandfather of techno", Henry's "Psyche Rock" riff was used in the Oscar-winning Costa-Gavras film "Z" and later remixed by British DJ Fatboy Slim for the 2004 Lindsay Lohan film "Mean Girls".

