France's Pierre Henry was a pioneer o...

France's Pierre Henry was a pioneer of early electronic music.-AFP

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Star Online

French electronic composer Pierre Henry -- whose music inspired the theme tune of the American animated television series "Futurama" -- has died at the age of 89, his assistant said Thursday. Known as the "grandfather of techno", Henry's "Psyche Rock" riff was used in the Oscar-winning Costa-Gavras film "Z" and later remixed by British DJ Fatboy Slim for the 2004 Lindsay Lohan film "Mean Girls".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notaries to face new education requirements Jun 27 new Hazleton 1
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC