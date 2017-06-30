Export controls to combat terrorism
THE Commerce Ministry is setting up a system to monitor exports of dual-use items as the government prepares to enforce a law to regulate trade in such items in compliance with international efforts against terrorism. The law, to be enforced from the start of next year, is aimed at helping to increase the confidence of Thailand's trading partners and prevent the country from being subject to trade barriers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notaries to face new education requirements
|Jun 27
|new Hazleton
|1
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC