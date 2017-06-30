Dept. of Homeland Security frees Emirati airline from laptop ban

A Syrian woman traveling to the United States through Amman in March opens her laptop before checking in at Beirut International Airport. Etihad Airways has been exempted from a U.S. ban on laptops and other electronics for flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport, officials said Sunday, the change to a three-month-old Trump administration policy affecting flights to the United States from eight Muslim-majority countries.

