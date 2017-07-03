Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive Worth 51.54 Billion USD by 2022
The report " Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive by Product , Type , End Market, Fuel Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarketsa , the Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.60%, from Browse 100 Market Data Tables and 66 Figures spread through 209 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cockpit Electronics Market - Global Forecast to 2022" The major factors driving the growth of the automotive Cockpit Electronics Market are growth in connected vehicles, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features in the vehicle, and integration of smartphones with vehicles.
