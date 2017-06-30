All that glitters: drum & bass legend Goldie brings his Midas touch to Henley Festival
Tim Hughes talks to drum & bass legend and unlikely classical music enthusiast, Goldie - who plays Henley Festival with the Heritage Orchestra He may have had a glittering career - encompassing everything from musical pioneer to street art master and Bond villain - but Goldie is as down to earth as ever. The Black Country drum & bass star who started out MC'ing in rave clubs and and rose to musical royalty with an MBE to his name, bubbles with excitement, effusive in his enthusiasm for his latest projects - a new album and a tour.
