Whatever Works: Panasonic's Deodorizing Coat Hanger
This is Panasonic's MS-DH100 'Nanoe X' electronic deodorizing coat hanger scheduled for release in Japan this September. The $180 hanger uses negatively charged ions to remove odors like cigarette smoke or sweat from garments.
