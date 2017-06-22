#Welcoming150 aims to support newcomers

London Drugs' celebratory campaign honours Canada's multicultural heritage by encouraging residents to support new Canadians - refugees or immigrants - as they adjust to a new life. Airdrie residents can celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary by embracing the multiculturalism this country is known for - and contributing to a London Drugs campaign to support 150 new Canadian families across western Canada, #Welcoming150.

