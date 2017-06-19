Watch This 15-Piece Orchestra Cover Daft Punk's 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'

The 15-member Radio Dance Orchestra of Ehrenfeld in Germany performed their rendition of "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" on the June 13 episode of Neo Magazin Royale , a late-night talk show, for a cheering audience. As the performance progresses, the orchestra stretches their reimagination of the record further by switching up the tempo and structure and adding in a few riffs.

