Watch Pharrell and Miley Cyrus perform a Happya at the Manchester One...
Pharrell Williams was joined by Miley Cyrus tonight at the Manchester One Love concert to perform the NERD singer's hit single, 'Happy'. Williams started his brief set with Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky' .
