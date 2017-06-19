Watch Nile Rodgers reveal he is cance...

Watch Nile Rodgers reveal he is cancer-free during Chica s triumphant...

Read more: NME

The leader of Chic told his very good news to the huge crowd who gathered at the Pyramid Stage earlier this evening The legendary guitarist took to the Pyramid Stage earlier this evening with his band to perform a feel-good set that complimented the sunshine that was shining down upon Worthy Farm. The set included a rendition of Rodgers' collaboration with the late David Bowie , 'Let's Dance'.

Chicago, IL

