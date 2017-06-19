Warp to reissue B12's ambient techno ...

Warp to reissue B12's ambient techno classic Electro-Soma

Warp Records is reissuing B12 's Electro-Soma in August. Originally released by the Sheffield imprint in 1993, Electro-Soma was comprised largely of material that Steven Rutter and Michael Golding had released under aliases like Musicology on their own label B12 Records.

