Warp to reissue B12's ambient techno classic Electro-Soma
Warp Records is reissuing B12 's Electro-Soma in August. Originally released by the Sheffield imprint in 1993, Electro-Soma was comprised largely of material that Steven Rutter and Michael Golding had released under aliases like Musicology on their own label B12 Records.
