Want to sell your unwanted mobile phone or DVDs? This new shop can help
A shop which buys and exchanges unwanted items such as old mobile phones, DVDs and computer games is set to open in Derbyshire. The newest CeX store is due to open on Friday at the Albion Centre, in Bath Street, Ilkeston, creating 10 new jobs.The store buys, sells and exchanges a host of electronic items, including mobile phones, computers and televisions.
