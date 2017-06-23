VIDEO: Ian Wright listening to Hotel California... leaving Hotel California

VIDEO: Ian Wright listening to Hotel ...

20 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Arsenal legend got great pleasure when the Eagles song was on the radio in the car that picked him up from the famous hotel One of the biggest aspects of a striker's arsenal is timing, and earlier this week retired England international Ian Wright experienced some of the best timing since he hung up his boots. The former Crystal Palace and Arsenal frontman was leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles when the car picking him up had iconic Eagles' song Hotel California playing on the radio.

