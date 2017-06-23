VIDEO: Ian Wright listening to Hotel California... leaving Hotel California
The Arsenal legend got great pleasure when the Eagles song was on the radio in the car that picked him up from the famous hotel One of the biggest aspects of a striker's arsenal is timing, and earlier this week retired England international Ian Wright experienced some of the best timing since he hung up his boots. The former Crystal Palace and Arsenal frontman was leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles when the car picking him up had iconic Eagles' song Hotel California playing on the radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC