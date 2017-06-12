Vegetarian delights that inspired Mob...

Vegetarian delights that inspired Moby are at Vegetable in Studio City

Suggested dishes: Hearts of Palm Ceviche , Maple Sriracha Hash Skillet , Butternut Squash Toast , Breads and Spreads , Three Bean Chili , Cream of Roasted Cauliflower Soup , Tomato and Basil Bisque , Vegetables , Salads , Sandwiches , Rustic Cast Iron Quiche , Mac 'n' Cheese , Spring Pea and Mixed Funghi Pasta , Grilled Cauliflower Steak and Portobello . I'm grateful to Moby ­- quirky electronic musician, animal rights activist, hard-core vegan and grouchy restaurateur - for turning me on to Vegetable on the edge of Studio City, where Ventura turns into Cahuenga on its way into Hollywood.

