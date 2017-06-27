Unused Octopus cards to be charged new fee

Octopus Cards Ltd is to charge a HK$15 administrative fee if holders have not used the newly issued On-Loan Adult Octopus for three years. This money will be deducted from the card annually if it remains inactive.The provision for negative value on a single occasion will be increased from the present HK$35 to HK$50 to further enhance customer convenience when there is insufficient remaining value... Octopus Cards Ltd is to charge a HK$15 administrative fee if holders have not used the newly issued On-Loan Adult Octopus for three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.