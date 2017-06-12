UB bio-artist Paul Vanouse recognized...

UB bio-artist Paul Vanouse recognized at prestigious Prix Ars Electronica

Read more: UB Reporter

Paul Vanouse, professor of art and director of Coalesce: Center for Biological Art, received the Award of Distinction in the Hybrid Art category of the 2017 Prix Ars Electronica, the world's premiere cyberarts festival and competition. His work, "The America Project," was one of two projects to receive the award, taking home one of the three top prizes from the more than 1,060 entries submitted from 106 countries.

Chicago, IL

