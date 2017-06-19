Trump's Deregulation Push Takes Aim at Noise Mandate for Hybrid Cars
The U.S. government's auto-safety watchdog is taking a second look at a rule requiring hybrid and electric vehicles to emit a noise to alert nearby pedestrians to their presence. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in fiscal 2018 budget documents provided to Congress that it's considering six areas for deregulation, including standards for rear-view mirrors and backup cameras in passenger cars, an electronic stability-control mandate for heavy trucks, and a rule allowing car dealers to install switches to deactivate airbags in customer vehicles.
