Tool, Primus, Clutch, Fantomas, Melvins & Crystal Method in CA
Saturday night, tens of thousands of people filled San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater to hear Tool play a song about California sinking into the sea. While the band hasn't released a note of new music in 11 years, their audience has only snowballed, and the group used a date on their current tour to play their largest non-festival headlining show ever.
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
