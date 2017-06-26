Tool, Primus, Clutch, Fantomas, Melvi...

Tool, Primus, Clutch, Fantomas, Melvins & Crystal Method in CA

Saturday night, tens of thousands of people filled San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater to hear Tool play a song about California sinking into the sea. While the band hasn't released a note of new music in 11 years, their audience has only snowballed, and the group used a date on their current tour to play their largest non-festival headlining show ever.

Chicago, IL

