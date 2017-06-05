The robots are here: Kraftwerk land 'UFO' in Oxford for 'historic' 3D show
IN what will go down in history as one of the most unusual nights in Oxford musical history, electro-pop band Kraftwerk delighted fans with a 3D show - featuring footage of a spaceship landing in the city. A capacity crowd of more than 1,700 people packed the New Theatre in George Street, for Tuesday's show which the venue described as historic.
