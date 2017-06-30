The Daft Punk Song 'Get Lucky' Recreated Through a Fascinating...
French musician Persiflette created an fascinating instrumental cover of the Daft Punk song " Get Lucky " using a fascinating variety of classical music styles from iconic composers throughout history. The gathering of famous composers, in chronological order, with the famous tune "Get Lucky" Daft Punk.
