The Canadian Free Trade Agreement - "...

The Canadian Free Trade Agreement - "Old Wine in New Bottles" for Labour Mobility

Judging from the headlines touting the new Canadian Free Trade Agreement as "the biggest step forward in removing barriers to internal tradein the history of Canada," "the most ambitious free trade agreement this country has ever had," and "mak[ing] it easier for workers to take jobs in other provinces," professional regulatory organizations may well be questioning the effect the latest internal trade agreement will have on labour mobility and the regulation of the professions. The CFTA, the text and details of which were released on April 7, 2017, is a trade agreement between the governments of Canada, the ten provinces, and the three territories.

