The band Massive Attack; Del Naja is ...

The band Massive Attack; Del Naja is on the right.

An unguarded moment in an interview has renewed speculation over one of contemporary art's great mysteries - could elusive graffiti activist Banksy be Robert Del Naja of band Massive Attack? Goldie, a well-known DJ who was a friend and competitor of Del Naja as the two sprayed Bristol in southwest England with graffiti in the 1980s, made an apparent slip of the tongue in an interview this week. Goldie was speaking with dismay at the high prices that can be fetched for works by Banksy, whose signature style is politically provocative graffiti that appears suddenly on walls around the world.

