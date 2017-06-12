SuperJam keeps the night young with Jon Batiste, Chance the Rapper
A host of artists from an eclectic blend of musical genres brought the soul and funk to the annual late-night SuperJam, with electronica and hip-hop among the highlights from other stages as day three of Bonnaroo drew to a close early Sunday morning. Performing funk, jazz and hip-hop classics from generations old and new, a wide variety of musicians put on an unapologetically upbeat and irresistibly lovable show during Bonnaroo's SuperJam.
