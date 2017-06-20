Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V review

If there's ever been a point-and-shoot that deserves a high price tag, it's Sony's RX100 Mark V. If there's ever been a point-and-shoot that deserves a high price tag, it's Sony's RX100 Mark V. If there's ever been a point-and-shoot that deserves a high price tag, it's Sony's RX100 Mark V. Inexpensive point-and-shoot cameras are going the way of landlines - they're being replaced by smartphones. Yet, there's still demand for small cameras designed for serious shutterbugs, or people looking to populate their Instagram feeds with something better than pictures taken on their phones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.