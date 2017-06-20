Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V review
If there's ever been a point-and-shoot that deserves a high price tag, it's Sony's RX100 Mark V. If there's ever been a point-and-shoot that deserves a high price tag, it's Sony's RX100 Mark V. If there's ever been a point-and-shoot that deserves a high price tag, it's Sony's RX100 Mark V. Inexpensive point-and-shoot cameras are going the way of landlines - they're being replaced by smartphones. Yet, there's still demand for small cameras designed for serious shutterbugs, or people looking to populate their Instagram feeds with something better than pictures taken on their phones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC