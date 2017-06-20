Singer Alison Moyet mistaken for bag lady
Singer Alison Moyet has said that she was offered food by a stranger because she looks like a "bag lady". The star, who is known for her 80s hits Is This Love? and Invisible, has returned to college to study sculpture and says that the confusion happened when travelling from college in London to her home in Brighton.
