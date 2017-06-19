Sheriff Clarke Rips CNN as - Electronic Terrorism' for...
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke ripped CNN's Andrew Kaczynski for what he called "electronic terrorism" and use of "fear and intimidation" for an investigative report that derailed Clarke's appointment to a position in President Trump's Department of Homeland Security. Last month, Kaczynski and his K-File team reported that Clarke neglected to properly attribute his sources at least 47 times in his 2013 master's thesis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC