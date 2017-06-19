Sheriff Clarke Rips CNN as - Electronic Terrorism' for...

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke ripped CNN's Andrew Kaczynski for what he called "electronic terrorism" and use of "fear and intimidation" for an investigative report that derailed Clarke's appointment to a position in President Trump's Department of Homeland Security. Last month, Kaczynski and his K-File team reported that Clarke neglected to properly attribute his sources at least 47 times in his 2013 master's thesis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.