Secret maths, dead-drops: how Syria's...

Secret maths, dead-drops: how Syria's Raqa resisted IS rule

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

IS has been ruling Raqa with an iron fist since 2014, imposing its draconian interpretation of Islamic law on the northern city's 300,000-strong population. But as a US-backed offensive broke into an eastern district of Raqa on Tuesday, residents have been telling AFP how they spent years quietly resisting jihadist orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC