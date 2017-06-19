Seagulls to swoop on injury riddled Kangaroos
HAMILTON Kangaroos faces its biggest challenge of the year when it hosts ladder leader Port Fairy for round 10 of the Hampden Football League at Melville Oval today. It will be the second time the two teams have met this season, the first encounter was in round one with the Seagulls demoralised the Kangaroos to the tune of 119 points.
