San Diego concert stops

On August 26, the Salk Institute celebrates 22 years of Symphony at Salk with David Foster & Friends , performing outdoors in the courtyard overlooking the ocean. Like Alan Parsons, it was Foster's stellar production work that elevated him from wallflower to marquee, working with everyone from Rod Stewart and Alice Cooper to Madonna and Christina Aguilera.

