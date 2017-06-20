San Diego concert stops
On August 26, the Salk Institute celebrates 22 years of Symphony at Salk with David Foster & Friends , performing outdoors in the courtyard overlooking the ocean. Like Alan Parsons, it was Foster's stellar production work that elevated him from wallflower to marquee, working with everyone from Rod Stewart and Alice Cooper to Madonna and Christina Aguilera.
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
