Russian jet came within feet of US reconnaissance plane, Pentagon says

A Russian fighter jet came "within several feet" of an Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea and lingered by the side of the U.S. plane for several minutes on Monday, U.S. military officials said. The incident comes amid increased tensions between Russian and the United States following the shoot-down Sunday of a Syrian fighter jet by a U.S. Navy Super Hornet after the Syrians bombed U.S.-backed fighters in northern Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.